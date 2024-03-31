Mittelstadt scored a power-play goal on four shots and logged a hit in Saturday's 7-4 win over Nashville.

Mittelstadt was part of a melee in the crease and snuck the puck inside the post for the Avalanche's second goal. It was the second consecutive game with a tally for Mittelstadt. He's given Colorado a productive second-line center since joining them 10 games ago (four goals, three assists).