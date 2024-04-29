Mittelstadt registered an assist and five shots in Game 4 in a 5-1 victory over Winnipeg on Sunday.

Mittelstadt has been solid in the postseason, generating five points, 15 shots and five hits in four playoff contests. In his 22 games for the Avs since being acquired at the trade deadline, the 25-year-old center has produced offensively with five goals and 10 assists, though just one of those points has come with the man advantage.