Mittelstadt scored a goal in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Mittelstadt has two points over four games in the second round, with his tally Monday being all the Avalanche could muster against Jake Oettinger in the contest. The 25-year-old Mittelstadt is at eight points, 20 shots on net and 12 hits through nine playoff outings. The Avalanche's offense has been lacking both in volume and depth in this series, so Mittelstadt is far from the only player that needs to find another level with the team's season on the line going forward.