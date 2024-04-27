Mittelstadt earned three assists, fired three shots on goal, went plus-3 and added two PIM in Friday's 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.
Mittelstadt helped out on goals by Zach Parise, Artturi Lehkonen and Ross Colton. This was Mittelstadt's first multi-point effort in an Avalanche sweater. He's earned 14 points over 21 contests since he was traded from the Sabres at the deadline, and he's consistently held down a second-line job.
