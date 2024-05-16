Mittelstadt scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Mittelstadt put the Avalanche ahead for the first time in regulation in this series with his goal at 1:12 of the third period. The center has scored in back-to-back games and has three points over five second-round contests. For the playoffs, he's racked up three goals, six assists, 21 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-1 rating over 10 appearances in a second-line role.