Mittelstadt logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Stars.

Mittelstadt helped out on a Brandon Duhaime tally late in the second period. With four points over his last six games, Mittelstadt has been good on offense, but he also has a minus-5 rating in that span. The 25-year-old center is holding down a second-line role, and he's up to 56 points, 126 shots on net, 28 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 76 contests between the Avalanche and the Sabres this season.