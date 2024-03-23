Mittelstadt notched an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Mittelstadt has two goals and three assists during his active five-game point streak. The 25-year-old has been held off the scoresheet only once since he was traded from the Sabres. Mittelstadt is up to 52 points, 109 shots on net and a plus-19 rating through 68 contests overall. Playing on the second line with the Avalanche, the 25-year-old offers significant scoring upside in fantasy.