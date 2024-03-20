Mittelstadt scored a goal on two shots and had one hit in Tuesday's 4-3 win over St. Louis.

Mittelstadt started the sequence that led to the tally by winning an offensive zone faceoff then finished a Samuel Girard feed for his 16th goal. It was his second goal in five games since being traded from Buffalo and the fourth consecutive contest with a point. Mittelstadt appears to have resolved the problem at second-line center that's been an issue since Nazem Kadri left in free agency in 2022.