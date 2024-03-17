Mittelstadt notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.
Mittelstadt has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games, earning a goal and two assists in that span. He's settling in nicely with a second-line role and power-play time since he was traded from the Sabres. Mittelstadt has 50 points, 106 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 66 contests in 2023-24, and it's not impossible to think he could push for his first 60-point campaign down the stretch.
