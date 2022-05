Kuemper stopped 18 of 20 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues in Game 6.

Kuemper wasn't tested much throughout the game, but the Avalanche didn't lead until Darren Helm's goal with 5.6 seconds left in the third period. During the six-game second-round series, Kuemper showed some vulnerability with 17 goals allowed on 157 shots. The 32-year-old will have some time to rest up before the Western Conference Finals against the high-octane Oilers, with Game 1 scheduled for Tuesday in Denver.