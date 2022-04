Kuemper will get the starting nod in Edmonton on Friday, per the NHL media site.

Kuemper coughed up three goals in Monday's loss to Washington, snapping his six-game winning streak. The veteran netminder fell to 36-10-3 with a strong 2.43 GAA and .924 save percentage through 53 games this season. He's 2-0-0 with a stellar .960 save percentage against the Oilers.