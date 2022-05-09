Kuemper (eye) won't be in action versus Nashville on Monday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Kuemper is not expected to be sidelined long term due to his eye injury but won't be ready in time for Game 4. The Avs could do their netminder a favor by closing out the series with a sweep in Game 4 on Monday, which would give Kuemper some extra time to rest and recover before the next round. In the meantime, Pavel Francouz will get the starting nod for Colorado.
More News
-
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Coach gives positive update•
-
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Avoids serious injury•
-
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Leaves game with likely eye injury•
-
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Starting Game 3•
-
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Wins close one in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: In goal again Thursday•