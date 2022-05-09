Kuemper (eye) won't be in action versus Nashville on Monday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Kuemper is not expected to be sidelined long term due to his eye injury but won't be ready in time for Game 4. The Avs could do their netminder a favor by closing out the series with a sweep in Game 4 on Monday, which would give Kuemper some extra time to rest and recover before the next round. In the meantime, Pavel Francouz will get the starting nod for Colorado.