Toews had two assists, three shots on net, one block and two penalty minutes in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win against the Penguins.

Toews led two offensive-zone entries that led to both third-period goals, setting up overtime where the Avalanche completed a comeback from a 4-0 deficit. The assists snapped a three-game pointless run for Toews, who is up to 42 points through 71 games. A third consecutive 50-point season is a possibility.