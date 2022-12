Toews logged an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Toews helped out on a Cale Makar goal in the second period. With four points in his last eight games, Toews is starting to find a little consistency, but the Avalanche's depleted lineup has impacted their scoring output great. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to two goals, 17 helpers, 57 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 31 outings.