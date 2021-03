Toews produced an assist and two PIM in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Sharks.

Toews collected the secondary helper on Samuel Girard's first-period tally. The 27-year-old Toews is up to nine points, 31 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and four PIM in 16 games. The Avalanche are missing four defensemen to injury currently, including Cale Makar (upper body) and Bowen Byram (upper body), so Toews' role will likely be bigger until the defense corps gets healthy.