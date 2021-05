Toews registered an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Toews set up Mikko Rantanen's opening tally at 4:55 of the first period. The 27-year-old Toews hasn't made a huge scoring impact with three assists through five games. He's been steady in his own zone with a plus-8 rating and five blocked shots. The Canadian blueliner is more of a defensive presence, but he had a career-high 31 points in 53 regular-season outings as well.