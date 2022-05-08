Landeskog had two goals and two assists in Saturday's 7-3 victory over Nashville in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round.

His first goal came at 10:58 of the second period; he knocked in his second rebound attempt past Connor Ingram. Landeskog's second came 3:04 later on a wrist shot from the slot. It stood as the winner. He sits second on the Avs in scoring with six points, including three goals, in three playoff games.