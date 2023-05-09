Landeskog will undergo a cartilage transplant in his right knee Wednesday and is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season.

Landeskog sat out the entirety of the 2022-23 regular season as well as the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs because of a knee injury. The 30-year-old forward hasn't been in the lineup for the Avalanche since lifting the Stanley Cup on June 26, 2022. Landeskog produced 30 goals and 59 points in 51 appearances during the 2021-22 campaign.