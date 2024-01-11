Landeskog (knee) was able to get onto the ice Thursday for the first time since cartilage transplant surgery in May, Brennan Vogt of The-Rink.com reports.

Landeskog's recovery is going to be a slow process, which is why the team ruled him out for the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign even prior to his surgery. Still, it's a step in the right direction for the 31-year-old winger, who will no doubt hope to return to being a 50-plus point producer starting with the 2024-25 season. For now, Landeskog's presence on the ice will only be a factor for dynasty/keeper formats as he still makes sense as a future stash player given his offensive upside.