Landeskog scored an empty-net goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist, logged three hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.
Landeskog hadn't posted a multi-point effort since Game 1 of the second round versus the Blues. The 29-year-old has scored in four of his last six outings. Overall, he's earned seven tallies, six assists, 34 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-8 rating in 11 playoff contests.
