Landeskog will skate on the top line for Friday's game against the Blues, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar is shaking up the top two lines after a sluggish opening-night loss St. Louis on Wednesday. Landeskog started on the second line along with Nazem Kadri and Brandon Saad, which finished a combined minus-10 with just four shots. Bednar swapped Landeskog and Andre Burakovsky, reuniting Landeskog with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, a trio that has been one of the better lines in the NHL the last three seasons.