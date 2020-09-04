Landeskog (leg) won't play in Friday's Game 7 versus Dallas, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Landeskog exited Wednesday's Game 6 after suffering a cut to his leg and evidently hasn't healed up enough to participate in Friday's must-win contest. If the Avalanche are able to advance past the Stars, Landeskog will be reevaluated ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, which will likely take place Sunday.
