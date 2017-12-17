Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Posts career night versus Lightning

Landeskog recorded an incredible night, scoring a hat trick and adding two assists to post five points and five shots on net in a 6-5 loss against the Lightning on Saturday.

The Avalanche spotted the Lightning a four-goal lead in the first period, but Landeskog sparked the comeback with a goal to end the first period and then another score about five minutes into the third. Landeskog added a power-play marker next, an assist on another man advantage goal and then a second dime at even strength. All the work, though, resulted in a one-goal loss. Still, fantasy owners have to be pleased to see Landeskog score his second hat trick of the season and set a new career high in points.