Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Posts career night versus Lightning
Landeskog recorded an incredible night, scoring a hat trick and adding two assists to post five points and five shots on net in a 6-5 loss against the Lightning on Saturday.
The Avalanche spotted the Lightning a four-goal lead in the first period, but Landeskog sparked the comeback with a goal to end the first period and then another score about five minutes into the third. Landeskog added a power-play marker next, an assist on another man advantage goal and then a second dime at even strength. All the work, though, resulted in a one-goal loss. Still, fantasy owners have to be pleased to see Landeskog score his second hat trick of the season and set a new career high in points.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Back from suspension•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Out four games•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Nets hat trick Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Sets up game-tying goal in Sweden•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Value on the rise•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Notches two points in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...