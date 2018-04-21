Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores tying goal
Landeskog helped save his team's season with the game-tying goal just 4:11 away from defeat, helping snag a 2-1 win over Nashville in Game 5 on Friday.
Landeskog is now up to four goals and six points this series and has picked up where he left off in the regular season. He's now scored in all but one game in this series, and now he gets to go back to Denver, where he's scored in four straight on Pepsi Center ice. He's a great play on Sunday.
