Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Skating in non-contact sweater
Landeskog (lower body) took the ice Tuesday in a non-contact jersey, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Landeskog getting on the ice is certainly a step in the right direction, though he likely remains a few games away from returning to action. The Swede has missed the previous 12 games due to his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the winger recorded just one goal in his previous eight contests and will need to be significantly more productive if the Avs are going to get into the playoffs.
