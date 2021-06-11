Landeskog posted a power-play assist, five shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Landeskog helped out on a Mikko Rantanen tally 3:47 into the second period. The 28-year-old Landeskog finished the postseason with 13 points, 23 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-1 rating in 10 contests. He had just two helpers in the last five games versus Vegas after a three-point burst in Game 1. The Avalanche's captain is eligible for unrestricted free agency this summer.