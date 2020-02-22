Compher scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 1-0 win over the Ducks.

Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm turned over the puck in the neutral zone, and Martin Kaut fed Compher for the only tally in the game. The goal snapped a five-game point drought for Compher, who is up to 26 points, 89 shots and a plus-11 rating in 57 outings this year. He's likely to continue in a middle-six role, with enough depth scoring to interest fantasy owners in deeper formats.