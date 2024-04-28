Kiviranta missed Sunday's Game 4 win over Winnipeg due to a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.
Kiviranta should be considered questionable for Game 5 on Tuesday. He has one assist while averaging 10:14 of ice time through three appearances this series.
