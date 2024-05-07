Kiviranta (lower body) won't play Tuesday in Game 1 versus Dallas, according to Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now.
Kiviranta will miss his third straight contest. He wore a non-contact jersey during Colorado's morning skate before the start of the second round. He picked up one assist, nine hits and three shots on goal in three outings versus Winnipeg during the opening round of the postseason.
