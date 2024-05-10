Kiviranta scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and logged two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 2.
Kiviranta returned from a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury. His goal sparked the Avalanche's comeback attempt in the third period, but it fell short. The winger has two points, six shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-3 rating through four playoff appearances. He continues to occupy a bottom-six role, so his scoring contributions are likely to be minimal.
