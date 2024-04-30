Kiviranta (lower body) will not be an option against the Jets in game 5 on Tuesday, per NHL.com.

Kiviranta did make the trip with the team to Winnipeg, so he appears to be getting close to returning. In his three postseason contests, the 28-year-old winger registered one assist, three shots and nine hits while averaging 10:14 of ice time. Even once given the all-clear, Kiviranta is far from a lock for the lineup but should be in the mix for a bottom-six role.