Kiviranta (lower body) is expected to play in Thursday's Game 2 against Dallas, per Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now.

Kiviranta missed the previous three contests because of the injury. He has an assist in three playoff outings this year and finished the regular season with three goals and nine points in 56 appearances. Kiviranta is set to play on the third line alongside Miles Wood and Ross Colton, while Chris Wagner will be a healthy scratch after logging 8:28 of ice time Tuesday.