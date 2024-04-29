Kiviranta (lower body) will make the trip to Winnipeg ahead of Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Jets, Aarif Deen of Mile High Sports reports.

Kiviranta missed Sunday's Game 4 win over the Jets due to a lower-body issue, but it appears he could be available for Game 5. The 28-year-old winger has picked up one helper and a plus-2 rating through three playoff games this year.