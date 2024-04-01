Kiviranta (illness) is expected to be a healthy scratch against Columbus on Monday, per NHL.com.

Kiviranta had missed two games due to illness but wasn't playing even prior to falling under the weather. In fact, the 28-year-old winger's last outing came March 13 against Vancouver -- a game in which he logged just 13:01 of ice time while notching one shot, one hit and two PIM. Without a clear path to more minutes, Kiviranta figures to remain a relative non-factor in fantasy contests down the stretch.