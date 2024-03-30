Kiviranta (illness) won't be in the lineup Saturday against Nashville, according to Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.
Kiviranta will sit out his second straight contest. He was a healthy scratch for five consecutive games before getting sick, so he may not return to the lineup once he's available. Kiviranta has nine points, 47 shots on goal and 71 hits in 52 appearances this campaign.
