Kiviranta (undisclosed) did not take the ice for warmups and is out Sunday for Game 4 against Winnipeg, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Kiviranta left Friday's game multiple times with the injury. While he was able to return, the winger will ultimately be held out Sunday in Game 4. The 28-year-old Kiviranta had an assist through three games in the series after tallying three goals and nine points in 56 regular-season contests. Newly recalled Nikolai Kovalenko could make his NHL debut while Kiviranta is sidelined.