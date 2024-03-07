Kiviranta had an assist, two shots on net and one block in Wednesday's 7-2 win over Detroit.

Kiviranta gained control of the puck behind the net and fed Jean-Luc Foudy, who scored his first NHL goal. The assist snapped a 16-game drought for Kiviranta, who has nine points through 49 games. Colorado will add Casey Mittelstadt to the roster as early as Friday, while Valeri Nichushkin (personal) and Logan O'Connor (lower body) could be ready to return. The influx of three bodies will impact Kiviranta's spot. At the very least, he'll move from the third to fourth line.