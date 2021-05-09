Johansson will start Saturday's road game versus the Kings, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.

Johansson will play the second half of a back-to-back after Philipp Grubauer guided the Avalanche to a 3-2 win over the Kings on Friday. Since joining the Avalanche via trade, Johansson has a 3-1-1 record with a 2.27 GAA and a .910 save percentage in six appearances.