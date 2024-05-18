Drouin logged a power-play assist in Friday's 2-1 double-overtime loss to the Stars in Game 6.

Drouin had a helper in all three of his playoff appearances, including two on the power play. The 29-year-old missed the first eight games of the postseason with a lower-body injury, but that was his only extended absence of the campaign. Drouin had a career-high 56 points in 79 regular-season outings while playing on a one-year, $825,000 contract. It's safe to assume his next deal will be at a higher cap hit, though it's unclear if the Avalanche will have the space to bring him back in 2024-25. If not, he should have a significant audience in free agency.