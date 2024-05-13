Drouin (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Monday's Game 4 versus Dallas, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Drouin has yet to play during the playoffs due to a lower-body injury. He practiced with the No. 1 power-play unit during Monday's morning skate, suggesting he could be closer to probable than questionable for Game 4 against the Stars. He collected 19 goals and 56 points through 79 regular-season contests.