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Jonathan Drouin: Lands on waivers

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Drouin was placed on waivers by the Blues on Tuesday for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Drouin had one season remaining on the two-year, $8 million contract he signed with the Islanders last summer. The left-shot forward was traded by St. Louis in March in the deal that sent Brayden Schenn to the Isles, and it ended up being a tough all-around year for Drouin -- he put up just four goals and 24 points over 64 games between the two teams. The 31-year-old Drouin might have to settle for a prove-it contract when free agency opens Wednesday.

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