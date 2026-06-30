Jonathan Drouin: Lands on waivers

Drouin was placed on waivers by the Blues on Tuesday for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Drouin had one season remaining on the two-year, $8 million contract he signed with the Islanders last summer. The left-shot forward was traded by St. Louis in March in the deal that sent Brayden Schenn to the Isles, and it ended up being a tough all-around year for Drouin -- he put up just four goals and 24 points over 64 games between the two teams. The 31-year-old Drouin might have to settle for a prove-it contract when free agency opens Wednesday.