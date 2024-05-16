Drouin notched a power-play assist, four hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Drouin has a helper in each of his first two playoff contests. He was moved up to the top line Wednesday, though his helper was a primary assist on the first of Cale Makar's two goals in the game. Drouin should continue to see significant minutes as the Avalanche once again try to fend off elimination in Game 6 on Friday.