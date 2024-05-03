Drouin (lower body) is still absent from practice Friday, Brennan Vogt of The-Rink.com reports.

Drouin missed all five games of the opening round versus Winnipeg and has yet to make an appearance at practice. The 29-year-old had his best offensive season as an NHLer in 2023-24, picking up 56 points in 73 games, including 19 points on the power play. Drouin saw plenty of time on the top line, alongside Nathan MacKinnon. Look for Valeri Nichushkin -- who had seven goals in five games during Round 1 -- to remain on the top unit in place of Drouin.