Drouin (lower body) has yet to resume skating with the team but could still return during the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Coach Jared Bednar told reporters Wednesday, "Yeah. It fits the timeline. He's got a long way to go yet, (Drouin), because he hasn't hit the ice yet, right? He's still working on his rehab. The timeline was four weeks or less. We're still hoping for that. He's making progress, there's no question, so I'm hoping that he can get back. We'll see how long that other series goes and how much time we have," per Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette.

Drouin has already been out of action for approximately two weeks, so it seems unlikely that he will be ready for Game 1 of the next round. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old center was stuck in a four-game goal drought during which he recorded three helpers, six shots and three blocks while averaging 19:01 of ice time.