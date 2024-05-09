Drouin is making progress in his recovery from a lower-body injury, but there's still no timetable for his return, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports Thursday.

Drouin recorded 19 goals and 56 points in 79 regular-season outings in 2023-24. However, he hasn't been available in the playoffs due to the injury. When Drouin is healthy, he will probably serve in a top-six capacity.