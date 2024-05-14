Drouin notched an assist and went minus-2 in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Stars in Game 4.
Drouin made his postseason debut Monday and helped out on Casey Mittelstadt's second-period tally. The 29-year-old Drouin added one shot on net and saw 19:12 of ice time, including 2:27 on the power play. With Valeri Nichushkin (suspension) done for the playoffs, Drouin could get shifted up to the top line for Wednesday's Game 5, which will see the Avalanche attempt to stave off elimination.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Good to go Monday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Game-time call•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: No timetable for return•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Not at practice Friday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Still not skating•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Ruled out for opening round•