Drouin notched an assist and went minus-2 in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Drouin made his postseason debut Monday and helped out on Casey Mittelstadt's second-period tally. The 29-year-old Drouin added one shot on net and saw 19:12 of ice time, including 2:27 on the power play. With Valeri Nichushkin (suspension) done for the playoffs, Drouin could get shifted up to the top line for Wednesday's Game 5, which will see the Avalanche attempt to stave off elimination.