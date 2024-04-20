Drouin (lower body) will miss Colorado's first-round series against Winnipeg.

Drouin was hurt late in the second period in Thursday's regular-season finale, and the injury is ultimately serious enough to keep the winger sidelined in the opening round of the playoffs. It's a big loss for the Avs -- Drouin had a career-high 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists) in 79 games, including 18 (seven goals, 11 assists) in his final 15 contests. With Drouin out, Artturi Lehkonen could be bumped up to Colorado's top line while Joel Kiviranta will likely reenter the lineup.