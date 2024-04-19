Drouin (undisclosed) left Thursday's game versus the Oilers, and head coach Jared Bednar did not provide an update on the forward's status following the contest, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Drouin left the game late in the second period and didn't play in the third. The Avalanche have generally had decent luck keeping players healthy down the stretch, but the timing of this injury is unfortunate. It's unclear if Drouin will be ready to suit up for Game 1 of the Avalanche's first-round series versus the Jets.