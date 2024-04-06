Drouin scored a goal in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Drouin has six goals and eight helpers over his last 10 contests, though his tally Friday ended up having little impact. The 29-year-old forward has 18 goals this season, his most in any campaign since 2018-19. He's up to 52 points, 118 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 74 outings.