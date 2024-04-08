Drouin scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Stars.

Drouin continues to surge on offense -- he has five goals and two assists over his last five contests. The 29-year-old got the Avalanche within a goal midway through the third period, but they couldn't tie it up. Drouin has 19 tallies, 53 points, 121 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 75 contests this season. He should continue to be a productive scorer as long as he maintains his spot on the top line.